Brian Callahan: Will Levis remains our starter when healthy

  
Published October 1, 2024 06:30 AM

The Titans lost quarterback Will Levis to a shoulder injury early in Monday night’s game against the Dolphins, but that didn’t stop them from getting their first win of the season.

Backup Mason Rudolph helped the team to a 31-12 win in Miami and head coach Brian Callahan moved to snuff out any hint of a quarterback question for the future in his postgame press conference. Callahan said Levis’s shoulder was bothering him “pretty significantly” and that he “didn’t want to expose him to any further risk” by putting him back on the field.

Callahan also said that there was no question about who will be the starter once Levis is healthy enough to play again.

“He’s our starter when he’s healthy and we’re ready to roll with him,” Callahan said, via Alex Daugherty of the Tennessean.

The Titans have a bye in Week Five, so Levis will have extended time to heal before the team returns to action against the Colts at home in Week Six.