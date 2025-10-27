Brian Daboll: Cam Skattebo’s surgery went well, he has a long road ahead of him

Giants running back Cam Skattebo is recovering after Sunday’s surgery to repair the dislocated ankle he suffered while playing against the Eagles earlier in the day.

Skattebo was taken directly to a hospital in Philadelphia after suffering the injury and head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Monday that the two men have been texting since early this morning. Daboll said that Skattebo is in good spirits while noting that he’s going to have a long path back to playing.

“All went well, he’s recovering, and obviously he’ll be missed,” Daboll said, via Madelyn Burke of the Giants’ radio team. “On the road to recovery . . . he might be out [of the hospital] today, but he’s got a road ahead of him.”

Skattebo joined fellow rookies Jaxson Dart and Abdul Carter in injecting some energy and hope into a Giants team that’s been lacking both for most of Daboll’s tenure. His injury as well as wide receiver Malik Nabers’ torn ACL have dimmed some of that, but the Giants will be hoping to have both players back to full speed in 2026.