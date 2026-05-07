Brian Daboll: Cam Ward picking up new system very quickly

Titans quarterback Cam Ward is learning a new offense before his second NFL season and that process appears to be going well.

Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is responsible for the construction of the scheme that the Titans are going to run this season and he said that the first overall pick of the 2025 draft has proven to be a quick study in their time working together.

“He is a young professional,” Daboll said, via the team’s website. “He wants to be great. He is instinctive. When we are just watching the tape, he is able to communicate the things that he sees and why he did certain things when we watch the tape from last year. When we are installing the new system to him, concepts and things like that, he is able to pick things up very quickly. It has been awesome to work with him.”

Ward and Daboll will have a lot more time to work on honing the quarterback’s fit in the offense and the hope is that the new approach and changes to the roster lead to more positive results than Ward experienced last year.