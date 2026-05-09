 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

NFLschedule5-8.jpg
NFL says that schedule release is ‘almost here’
nbc_pft_juan_jennings_260508.jpg
Holley: Jennings fits Vikings’ scheme ‘perfectly’
VrabelPatsnew5-8.jpg
How does Russini situation impact Vrabel’s future?

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

NFLschedule5-8.jpg
NFL says that schedule release is ‘almost here’
nbc_pft_juan_jennings_260508.jpg
Holley: Jennings fits Vikings’ scheme ‘perfectly’
VrabelPatsnew5-8.jpg
How does Russini situation impact Vrabel’s future?

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saints sign second-rounder Christen Miller, have all picks under contract

  
Published May 9, 2026 04:33 PM

The Saints have signed all eight of their draft picks.

Seven of the selections, including first-round wideout Jordyn Tyson, signed with the team on Friday and second-round defensive tackle Christen Miller made it a full set on Saturday. Miller signed a four-year deal with the club,

Miller was the 10th pick in the second round last month. He finished his time at Georgia by posting 23 tackles, four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 14 games last season.

With all of their picks signed, the Saints can now put their full attention on getting the eight players ready to contribute this fall.