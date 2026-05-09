Saints sign second-rounder Christen Miller, have all picks under contract

The Saints have signed all eight of their draft picks.

Seven of the selections, including first-round wideout Jordyn Tyson, signed with the team on Friday and second-round defensive tackle Christen Miller made it a full set on Saturday. Miller signed a four-year deal with the club,

Miller was the 10th pick in the second round last month. He finished his time at Georgia by posting 23 tackles, four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 14 games last season.

With all of their picks signed, the Saints can now put their full attention on getting the eight players ready to contribute this fall.