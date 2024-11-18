Brian Daboll confirms Tommy DeVito will start at QB for Giants

The Giants have confirmed Monday morning’s reports that Daniel Jones is out as the team’s starting quarterback.

Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters during a videoconference that Jones has been demoted to the No. 3 spot on the depth chart. Tommy DeVito will take over as the starter while Drew Lock will remain the team’s backup.

Daboll cited DeVito’s play last season while explaining that he’s looking for a similar “spark” by turning to the second-year player as the starter. He added that it was not a reflection on what Lock has or has not done since joining the team this offseason.

“It was more about what I felt Tommy gave us,” Daboll said.

DeVito started six games and made nine appearances for the Giants last season. He was 114-of-178 for 1,101 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions in those contests. His first start of this season will come against the Buccaneers this Sunday.