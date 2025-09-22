Brian Daboll does not commit to Russell Wilson starting Week 4

Will Russell Wilson still be the Giants’ starting quarterback in Week 3?

Head coach Brian Daboll left the possibility wide open that the team will move in a different direction.

After New York’s offense looked listless against Kansas City on Sunday night, Daboll did not definitively say Wilson will continue as the starter for the team’s Week 4 matchpu against the Chargers.

“Like I said yesterday, in order to improve the passing game — I’d say that was the No. 1 thing we need to improve from yesterday,” Daboll said, via SNY. “As a collective, everybody’s got to be doing the right stuff. So, it’s not all on one guy. There’s multiple reasons why certain plays didn’t come out the way we wanted them to come out. And we’ll continue to do that.”

While reporters tried to pin down Daboll on whether or not he was considering making a QB change or if Wilson was still the starter, Daboll deflected.

“We’re working through all personnel decisions. We’ll do that in the next few days,” Daboll said. “I’d say we’re evaluating everything.”

Jaxson Dart, the team’s No. 25 overall pick from this year’s draft, has made limited appearances over the last two games. On Sunday night, he kept a run for 3 yards while also handing off twice to Cam Skattebo. He would the presumed starter if Wilson’s time is up.

Has Dart hit the checkpoints properly to become the starter?

“Well, we put him in the game for the last two weeks,” Daboll said. “We wouldn’t put anybody in the game that we don’t feel confident with.”

Again, Daboll said nothing definitive.

The Giants have scored single-digit points in two of their first three games, with the exception being the 37-point, 506-yard outburst against the Cowboys in Week 2.

But Wilson’s performance was poor on Sunday, illustrated by him finishing 18-of-32 for 160 yards with two interceptions. Malik Nabers had just two catches on seven targets for 13 yards.

We’ll see how the Giants operate throughout the week. But when a head coach gets this vague about a quarterback situation in a Monday news conference, change is often on the horizon