Brian Daboll: Malik Nabers is “good,” injury is not long-term

Giants head coach Brian Daboll shared some positive news on the injury front in his Tuesday morning press conference.

Via multiple reporters on the scene, Daboll said receiver Malik Nabers went through full testing for his ankle injury and is “good.” While the Giants will keep Nabers out of practice on Tuesday, he should be OK going forward, as Daboll said it’s not a long-term injury.

Nabers suffered the ankle injury during Sunday’s practice.

Daboll also noted that quarterback Drew Lock could be available for this week’s preseason game as the signal-caller is doing a lot better. He suffered a hip contusion and strained oblique.

The Giants will head to Houston this week to play the Texans on Saturday afternoon.