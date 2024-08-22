 Skip navigation
Brian Daboll on calling plays in regular season: Moving in that direction

  
Published August 22, 2024 11:51 AM

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said in the spring that he would make a final decision on who calls offensive plays during training camp and it looks like he’s settled on a choice.

Daboll has been calling offensive plays since the start of the offseason program and he will do so again in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Jets. During a Thursday press conference, Daboll said, via Dan Salomone of the team’s website, that things are “moving in that direction” for the regular season as well.

Calling plays for the Bills landed Daboll his current job, but he handed those duties to offensive coordinator Mike Kafka last year. The Giants offense failed to catch fire before or after quarterback Daniel Jones tore his ACL and the team veered back the other way this offseason.

They’ll be hoping that the same thing happens with their offensive productivity starting on September 8 against the Vikings.