Brian Daboll on Giants fans booing: “I’d be booing too”

Giants head coach Brian Daboll heard the fans booing during Sunday night’s loss to the Chiefs, and he said he understood it.

“I’d be booing too, to be honest with you, in terms of not being good enough, not scoring, not finishing. I understand that. That’s the nature of it. We’ve got to do better,” Daboll said.

Daboll was asked about the fans booing starting quarterback Russell Wilson and why he hasn’t been benched for first-round rookie Jaxson Dart. Daboll defended his usage of Dart, which consisted of putting him on the field for one run for three yards.

“The plays we had him in, that’s what we thought was best for him, and we’ll continue to work with him and get him ready,” Daboll said. “Jaxson’s progressing well. We’ll continue to work with him. I’ve got a lot of confidence in him, his development that he’s had, and that’s what we’ll continue to do.”

Asked if he’s going to bench Wilson for Dart, Daboll refused to answer.

“You guys have asked me about players after games. I’m not going to answer that,” Daboll said.

At this point, benching Wilson for Dart may be the only thing that can get Giants fans to stop booing and start cheering.