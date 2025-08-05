 Skip navigation
Brian Daboll: Russell Wilson's had a very positive impact on Malik Nabers

  
Published August 5, 2025 04:46 PM

Giants receiver Malik Nabers had a strong rookie season in 2024, despite New York’s uneven quarterback play.

The club hopes the situation has been stabilized in 2025 after overhauling the QB position with Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and Jaxson Dart.

To this point, head coach Brian Daboll has felt like Wilson’s presence in particular has been a good thing for the young receiver.

"[Wilson has] had a very positive impact on Malik,” Daboll said Tuesday, via Matt Citak of the team’s website. “They have a good relationship, they spend a lot of time in the meeting room, and then they spend time outside just in terms of body maintenance, how Russ takes care of his body, the things he’s done to have a long career. He’s kind of grabbed hold of that, asks a lot of questions, he’s very involved. Talking about Malik in the meetings, communicative.

“I know you see a lot of the plays that he makes out on the field. But the thing I’m most proud of is the growth he’s made as an individual in the meeting rooms, outside the building. And I think Russ has had a big impact on that as well. He’s one of our best players, in terms of Malik. And I think he’s made strides from Year 1 to Year 2 in a lot of areas. And I’m very proud of how he’s approached really the whole offseason and then into training camp. But I do think that the relationship he has with Russ has been impactful.”

That’s good news for both Nabers and the Giants, as the club finished No. 30 in total yards and No. 31 in points last season.

Nabers finished No. 5 in AP offensive rookie of the year voting, having tallied 109 receptions for 1,204 yards with seven touchdowns.