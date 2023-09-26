Brian Daboll: Saquon Barkley is in the day-to-day category

Giants running back Saquon Barkley said last Thursday that he suffered a high-ankle sprain in the team’s Week Two win over the Cardinals and that injury often causes players to miss multiple games, but the Giants aren’t making any plans to play without him at this point.

Head coach Brian Daboll called Barkley a quick healer last week and said on Tuesday that the team is going to continue monitoring his condition as they head toward their Monday night date with the Seahawks.

“He’s really now I’d say in the day-to-day category. He feels a lot better today, but we’ll kinda take that all the way throughout the week and see how he improves,” Daboll said, via SNY.

Daboll also said that left guard Ben Bredeson is set to resume practicing after missing time with a concussion and left tackle Andrew Thomas’ hamstring is better after he missed the last two games.