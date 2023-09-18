Brian Daboll: Saquon Barkley still being evaluated, but we’re hopeful

A report on Sunday night indicated Giants running back Saquon Barkley would have an MRI on Monday as the team tries to assess the severity of his ankle injury and that the team is optimistic that it is not a high ankle sprain.

Word on the results of testing and a diagnosis will have to wait a little bit longer, however. Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on a conference call Monday that Barkley is still being evaluated and that he had no update on Barkley’s outlook, but did say he’s “hopeful” that Barkley avoided a major injury.

The Giants play the 49ers on Thursday, so anything short of a clean bill of health would call his availability for Week Three into question.

Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell, and Eric Gray are the other backs on the Giants active roster. Taiwan Jones has been elevated from the practice squad the last two weeks.