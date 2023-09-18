Report: Saquon Barkley will undergo MRI on Monday, but Giants optimistic

Giants running back Saquon Barkley injured his right ankle late in the team’s comeback win over the Cardinals.

He will undergo an MRI on Monday in Arizona to determine the severity, but, after X-rays of Barkley’s ankle, the Giants are optimistic “it’s an ordinary [sprain] rather than a high-ankle sprain,” ESPN reports.

Barkley’s ankle was swollen, per ESPN.

Giants coach Brian Daboll said after the game he had no information about the severity of Barkley’s injury.

The two-time Pro Bowler had 17 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown and caught six passes for 29 yards and a touchdown.

Barkley, 26, missed three games in 2019 with a right ankle injury and four games in 2021 with a left ankle injury.

The Giants have a quick turnaround this week, so it seems unlikely Barkley will play against the 49ers on Thursday night.