Brian Daboll says there’s “no concern” about Malik Nabers: “He’ll be ready to play”

Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers was added to the Thursday injury report, but it won’t keep him off the field for Sunday’s matchup with the Commanders.

While Nabers was limited yesterday with a knee injury, he’s set to practice on Friday and should be fine for the game.

“He’s good,” head coach Brian Daboll said at his Friday press conference, via Art Stapleton of The Record. "[We’ll] see how he feels when he gets out here. But, no concern. He’ll be ready to play.”

Via Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com, Daboll noted that Nabers said his knee didn’t “feel right” during practice on Thursday, so the team elected to play it safe with him in the session.

The No. 6 overall pick of this year’s draft, Nabers caught five passes for 66 yards last week against the Vikings.

New York’s full Friday injury report will be released later in the day.