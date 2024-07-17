Brian Daboll would have liked to trade up for Jayden Daniels

Giants head coach Brian Daboll would have liked to trade up and select quarterback Jayden Daniels in the 2024 NFL draft.

That was revealed during a brief preview for next week’s episode of Hard Knocks, which shows Giants General Manager Joe Schoen asking in a team personnel meeting whether Daniels is worth trading up for, and Daboll answering that he is.

“Daniels: Have you guys seen enough that you would trade up for him?” Schoen asked.

Daboll answered, “Daniels? I would.”

As it turned out, the Commanders drafted Daniels with the second overall pick, and the Giants stayed where they were in the first round and took Daniels’ LSU receiver Malik Nabers with the sixth pick.

Daboll’s willingness to trade up for a quarterback is another indication that the Giants are preparing to move on from Daniel Jones after the 2024 season, unless Jones is a lot healthier and a lot better than he was last year. The Giants couldn’t get Daniels in the 2024 draft, but they know they need an upgrade at quarterback. Perhaps in the 2025 draft.