 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brian Davis withdraws lawsuit over failed effort to buy Commanders

  
Published June 1, 2023 05:25 AM

The Brian Davis lawsuit arising from his failed effort to buy the Commanders is over. There was one?

There actually was. If you blinked, you missed it. Earlier this month, Davis’s company -- Urban Echo Energy -- filed a lawsuit against Bank of America for failing to present his $7.1 billion offer to Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. The lawsuit originally sought $500 billion. The demand was then dropped to $990,000.

The lawsuit also demanded the return of $5.1 billion in bank drafts that allegedly had been given to Bank of America but not returned. Last week, lawyers for Bank of America suggested that the bank drafts were fictitious.

Via sports and betting attorney Daniel Wallach, the lawsuit has now been withdrawn .

On Wednesday, counsel for Urban Echo Energy filed a notice of voluntary dismissal. The move occurred without prejudice, allowing the case to be re-filed at a later date.

For now, it’s over. It’s done. It’s kaput. We’ll see whether it finally ends Brian Davis’s involvement in the broader drama that has become the effort to sell the team to a new owner.