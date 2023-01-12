Brian Flores has interview with Browns Thursday

The Browns interviewed Jim Schwartz for their defensive coordinator vacancy on Wednesday and they’ll meet with another candidate on Thursday.

The team announced that they are interviewing Steelers linebackers coach and senior defensive assistant Brian Flores. They’ve also requested interviews with Jerod Mayo and Sean Desai since firing Joe Woods earlier this week.

Flores just finished his first season with the Steelers. He spent the previous three seasons as the head coach of the Dolphins and his dismissal was followed by a lawsuit against the league, the Dolphins and other teams alleging racial discrimination in hiring practices.

Prior to his Miami stint, Flores spent more than decade as a defensive assistant with the Patriots.