Brian Gutekunst: Packers already have a roster we can win with, won’t draft for need

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst says Green Bay’s roster can win, even without adding anyone in the draft.

“If we had to go play next week I feel really good about our roster,” Gutekunst said. “I feel like we could win and go compete. Really across the board. Hopefully as this draft unfolds we’re able to just sit back and select the best player that falls to us. I think that’s [a position] we prepare ourselves to be in.”

Asked if he wants his first-round pick to be able to play right away, Gutekunst answered, “I think you’d love to,” but added that the Packers don’t necessarily need to add someone on Thursday night who will start in Week One.

“It’s great when they do, but that’s not always the case. The transition to the National Football League is tough. It’s not always easy. A lot of times it’s really determined by opportunity,” Gutekunst said.

The Packers believe the players they draft have an opportunity to join a championship roster.