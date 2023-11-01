Brian Gutekunst: These are going to be an important 10 games for Jordan Love

We are almost halfway through Jordan Love’s first season as the Packers’ starting quarterback and General Manager Brian Gutekunst hasn’t come to a conclusion about whether he will be the team’s long-term starter at the position.

Gutekunst said at a Wednesday press conference that Love has “done a lot of really good things,” but the Packers have lost four straight games and Love has thrown seven interceptions over the course of that losing streak. Gutekunst said the entire offense has had its ups and downs over the first seven games and that “it’s hard to evaluate anybody” when that’s the case, but he was clear that he doesn’t want to remain uncertain about Love’s future once the year comes to an end.

“I hope not,” Gutekunst said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “I think we’ve got 10 games left. These are going to be [a] very important 10 games.”

A good place for Love and the rest of the Packers to direct their focus is the start of games. The Packers have been outscored 73-9 over the first halves of their last five games and finding a way to end that trend would be a good way to evaluate Love running an offense that is doing more than frantically trying to get back into games while playing from behind.