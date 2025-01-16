 Skip navigation
Brian Gutekunst wants Packers to “ramp up our sense of urgency”

  
Published January 16, 2025 04:57 PM

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said this week that he’d like to see quarterback Jordan Love become a more vocal leader during the 2025 season and General Manager Brian Gutekunst shared his hope for the entire team at a Thursday press conference.

Gutekunst said that he feels “some of these guys have now proven themselves to be NFL football players” over the last couple of years, but that “not getting complacent” is something for the team to focus on as they try to take bigger steps during the 2025 season.

“The thing that’s been on my mind as we concluded this season is we need to continue to ramp up our sense of urgency,” Gutekunst said, via the team’s website. “We’ve got a bunch of good guys in that locker room, we’ve got a bunch of talented guys in that locker room, and I think it’s time we started competing for championships, right? I think they’re ready. I think they are wired right. I think that group is the kind of guys that can do that. But at the end of the day, you’ve got to go do it.”

Gutekunst bolstered the roster with running back Josh Jacobs and safety Xavier McKinney in free agency last year and similar hits this offseason should leave the team well-positioned to make another run in 2025. As noted, though, being in position and getting the job done are two different things.