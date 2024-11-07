 Skip navigation
Brian Robinson limited, Marshon Lattimore out at Commanders practice

  
Published November 7, 2024 04:09 PM

The Commanders may be getting running back Brian Robinson back in the lineup against the Steelers this week, but the prospects of cornerback Marshon Lattimore making his debut are looking a little dimmer.

Robinson missed last Sunday with a knee injury, but he got in his second straight limited practice session on Thursday. Lattimore, who joined the team in a Tuesday trade with the Saints, was out of practice again due to a hamstring injury.

Lattimore’s missed a fair amount of time in recent seasons and the Commanders rolled the dice that he’ll be healthy enough to spend most of his time on the field in the coming weeks.

Defensive end Clelin Ferrell (knee) and tackle Cornelius Lucas (ankle) missed practice. Defensive end Dorance Armstrong (shoulder), edge rusher Dante Fowler (groin), kicker Austin Seibert (right hip), tackle Andrew Wylie (shoulder), and tight end Colson Yankoff (hamstring) were limited participants. Center Tyler Biadasz (thumb) went from limited on Wednesday to full participation on Thursday.