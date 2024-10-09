Brian Robinson, Nick Allegretti out of practice for Commanders

Commanders running back Brian Robinson missed two days of practice with a knee injury last week and he was back on the sideline this Wednesday.

Robinson played against the Browns last Sunday and scored two touchdowns, but he only had seven carries for the game. Jeremy McNichols also ran seven times and Austin Ekeler had six carries while quarterback Jayden Daniels ran the ball 11 times. Ekeler was limited Wednesday with a heel injury.

Left guard Nick Allegretti also missed practice with a knee injury. Allegretti missed nine snaps against the Browns.

Tight end Zach Ertz (rest), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (knee), linebacker Dante Fowler (illness), and safety Tyler Owens (shin) were also out. Wide receiver Noah Brown (groin), safety Percy Butler (groin), and safety Quan Martin (neck) joined Ekeler in the limited group.