Brian Robinson questionable for Week 7 vs. Panthers

Head coach Dan Quinn said running back Brian Robinson has been “trending up” when it comes to his potential availability for Sunday’s matchup against the Panthers.

But there’s still a chance Robinson won’t be able to play.

Robinson (knee) is officially questionable for Week 7. He was limited in all three days of practice.

Robinson missed last week’s loss to the Ravens. He’s rushed for 325 yards with five touchdowns and caught eight passes for 68 yards so far this season.

Defensive end Clelin Ferrell (knee) and linebacker Jordan Magee (knee) are both questionable. Magee is returning from injured reserve and was a full participant in practice all week.

Defensive end Dorance Armstrong (rib) and safety Tyler Owens (shin) have both been ruled out.

Guard Nick Allegretti (ankle), center Tyler Biadasz (thumb), receiver Noah Brown (groin), safety Percy Butler (groin), cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (thumb), linebacker Frankie Luvu (toe), safety Quan Martin (shoulder), and defensive tackle Daron Payne (knee) are all of the injury report and are expected to play.