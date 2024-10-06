 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brian Robinson touchdown gives Commanders 7-0 lead

  
Published October 6, 2024 01:41 PM

It took the Commanders two trips to the red zone to do it, but they’ve taken a 7-0 lead over the Browns late in the first quarter.

Running back Brian Robinson took in a 4-yard run into the end zone for the seven-point advantage.

Washington’s first red-zone trip came up empty. Cleveland’s defense had kept Jayden Daniels at bay for the first several plays. But on third-and-13, the young quarterback was able to escape pressure, roll to his right, and fire a beautiful deep ball to Terry McLaurin for a 66-yard gain.

But Cleveland’s defense stuck with it, with linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah coming up with an interception on third-and-goal to keep Washington, temporarily, off the board.

But with another Browns three-and-out, the Commanders got the ball in Cleveland territory and didn’t take long to score. The club converted fourth-and-2 on the 14 with a 10-yard run by Austin Ekeler — who is back in Week 5 after missing the Week 4 win with a concussion.

Then Robinson broke tackles to get in the paint on a 4-yard run.

Daniels has started 5-of-8 for 85 yards with an interception.