Brian Schottenheimer doesn’t believe the Micah Parsons situation will distract the team

In making a trade request, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons potentially is hoping to become a distraction for the team. Meeting with reporters on Saturday coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked whether that will happen.

“I don’t think so,” Schottenheimer said. “I think, you know, look, our guys are focused on what we’re trying to build. They’re focused on what we’re trying to build on the field and [in] the meeting rooms. . . . I mean, you know, look, it’s going to be talked about, we’ve talked about it anytime you’re sitting in this chair with this organization, there’s gonna be things that are hot topics amongst the masses, but our guys have a very singular focus and that’s getting better, and getting ready to have a hell of a practice today.”

Schottenheimer also was asked about his communications with the players. It’s clear he won’t be communicating much with the media about those communications.

“I talked to Micah,” Schottenheimer said. “I talked to all of our guys, and [had] great conversations. [I’m] not gonna share with you guys what he and I talked about, but again, I’ll just — I know you guys are gonna ask it. I get that. I’m not gonna continue to talk about Micah’s contract situation. A lot of great things going on. I get it. Seriously, you guys have a tough job to do, and you’re gonna get bored with this press conference if we keep asking it, but again, [I] had great conversation with him.”

Does Schottenheimer expect Parsons, who has said he wants off the team, to show up for practice on Saturday?

“I would hope so,” Schottenheimer said. “I expect to see him out there today, and again, we’ll see about that, but, like I said, you know, the conversation and stuff that he and I have had, you know, we talk about a lot of different things, and all very positive.”

It’s hard to call his trade request a positive. And we’re positive it’s something that won’t be dying down quickly.