Brian Schottenheimer: I’m very in favor of keeping George Pickens long term

The Cowboys traded for George Pickens without giving him an extension. They have a bargain this season, paying Pickens only $3.656 million.

He has a team-leading 83 receptions for 908 yards and seven touchdowns. It’s already the second-most yards and the most touchdowns Pickens has had in his career.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones lauded Pickens’ performance in the win over the Raiders on Monday night when the wide receiver made nine receptions for 144 yards and a touchdown.

Pickens, though, is scheduled for free agency in March.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer made it clear on Tuesday that he wants Pickens beyond this season.

“Sign me up. I mean, what do you say?” Schottenheimer said Tuesday, via Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press. “Those two guys [Pickens and CeeDee Lamb], I just love their relationship, man. I love the firepower that they give us. That’s one of those games where you never know which one it’s going to be. Some games it’s both of them. Some games it’s one of them, and again, like I said, I pinch myself at times. Because when you’re talking about you’re Dak [Prescott] or the play caller, like myself, you’re like, ‘OK, if we do this, which way do I throw it to? I like that matchup, but wow, that one is pretty good, too.’ That’s real.

“I’m very in favor of George having a long-term future with us.”

The projected receiver franchise tag for 2026 is at least $28 million in cash and cap charges, and Pickens is expected to want a long-term deal worth at least $30 million per season.