Brian Thomas Jr. catches first touchdown, Jaguars lead Dolphins 14-0

Jaguars receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has made it to the end zone for the first time.

Thomas, the No. 23 overall pick out of LSU, caught a 14-yard pass in the back of the end zone for the first touchdown of his career, giving Jacksonville a 14-0 lead over Miami midway through the second quarter.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence found Thomas on third-and-11 after a delay of game penalty pushed Jacksonville back. Thomas caught the pass and got a pair of feet down in the back of the end zone for the score.

Thomas has caught all three of his targets so far for 29 yards. Despite starting poorly on his first drive, Lawrence is 6-of-9 passing for 82 yards with a touchdown.

