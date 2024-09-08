 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brian Thomas Jr. catches first touchdown, Jaguars lead Dolphins 14-0

  
Published September 8, 2024 02:12 PM

Jaguars receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has made it to the end zone for the first time.

Thomas, the No. 23 overall pick out of LSU, caught a 14-yard pass in the back of the end zone for the first touchdown of his career, giving Jacksonville a 14-0 lead over Miami midway through the second quarter.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence found Thomas on third-and-11 after a delay of game penalty pushed Jacksonville back. Thomas caught the pass and got a pair of feet down in the back of the end zone for the score.

Thomas has caught all three of his targets so far for 29 yards. Despite starting poorly on his first drive, Lawrence is 6-of-9 passing for 82 yards with a touchdown.