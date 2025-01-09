 Skip navigation
Brian Thomas Jr. wins offensive rookie of the month

  
Published January 9, 2025 12:32 PM

The Jaguars didn’t have much to write home about in 2024, but the club did appear to find a strong offensive piece in receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

Thomas has been named offensive rookie of the month for December and January.

In six games, Thomas caught 45 passes for 593 yards with five touchdowns. He also rushed twice for 29 yards.

That brought Thomas’ season total to 87 receptions for 1,282 yards with 10 TDs. He took six carries for 48 yards as well.

Jacksonville is currently searching for a new head coach. But no matter who earns the job, Thomas should be a player the Jaguars can build around for years to come.