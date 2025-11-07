Brian Thomas will not play on Sunday

The Jaguars will not have wide receiver Brian Thomas against the Texans on Sunday.

Thomas missed his third straight practice with an ankle injury on Friday and the team officially ruled him out later in the day. It will be the first game that Thomas has missed this season.

With Travis Hunter on injured reserve, Thomas’ absence means the Jaguars could really use an immediate contribution from Jakobi Meyers. Meyers was acquired in a trade with the Raiders earlier this week. Parker Washington, Dyami Brown, Tim Patrick, and Austin Trammell are also set to be available.

Guard Ezra Cleveland (knee, ankle), tight end Hunter Long (hip, knee), and cornerback Jourdan Lewis (neck) have also been ruled out for Week 10.