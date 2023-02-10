 Skip navigation
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Britain Covey, the only Eagles player with a designation, is questionable with a hamstring injury

  
Published February 10, 2023 12:09 PM
February 10, 2023 12:56 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms make their final predictions for Sunday's Super Bowl LVII showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles have only player who did not have a full practice Friday. Receiver/punt returner Britain Covey is questionable with a hamstring injury, the only Eagles player with a designation.

Covey has dealt with his injury since the NFC Championship Game. He was not on the injury report this week until Thursday with limited work.

Covey had 33 punt returns and 10 kickoff returns for the Eagles this season. Boston Scott had 15 kickoff returns and Quez Watkins five, and DeVonta Smith had the only other two punt returns for the Eagles during the regular season.

Offensive guard Landon Dickerson (elbow), right tackle Lane Johnson (groin), center Cam Jurgens (hip), cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe) and defensive end Robert Quinn (foot) had full work Friday and are good to go.

Every Chiefs player practiced Friday and all 53 players are healthy for Super Bowl LVII.