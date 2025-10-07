Brock Bowers considered week-to-week with knee injury

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers suffered a knee injury during the team’s Week 1 win over the Patriots and has been dealing with it since.

Bowers did not play in Las Vegas’ loss to Indianapolis on Sunday and his status is now up in the air for Week 6.

“[H]e’s week-to-week,” head coach Pete Carroll said in his Monday press conference. “We got to see what’s going on and see if we can get him back. And he’s dying to play. We went all the way till Saturday’s walk-through to see if he could go, and it didn’t feel like he could. So, we’ll just start over again, do it again this week.”

Bowers has caught 19 passes for 225 yards in four games so far this season.

Fellow tight end Michael Mayer also did not play on Sunday with a concussion, but could return for Week 6.

“Mike has his opportunities tomorrow to get cleared, and we’ll see how that goes,” Carroll said. “Fingers crossed on all that, he feels like he’s ready to go, and has felt like that. But the protocol is challenging and we respect it.”

Mayer, a second-round pick in 2023, has six catches for 47 yards so far this season.

The Raiders will host the Titans in Week 6.