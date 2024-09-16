Brock Bowers is producing like no other rookie tight end ever through two games

Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers is off to a start unlike any other rookie tight end in NFL history.

Bowers is the first tight end ever to have at least five catches and at least 50 receiving yards in each of the first two games of his career.

On Sunday, Bowers had nine catches for 98 yards in the Raiders’ win over the Ravens. That follows a debut game in which he had six catches for 58 yards in Week One.

Overall, Bowers has caught 15 of the 17 passes thrown to him, for 156 yards, with eight of his catches going for first downs. He’s the No. 1 tight end in the league in catches, yards and first downs.

The Raiders took Bowers out of Georgia with the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He’s making that look like a very wise pick.