nbc_pft_sunsuperlatives_240916.jpg
Week 2 superlatives: Jets, Dobbins take off
nbc_pft_draftsundaystmnt_240916.jpg
Bowers, Rice make Week 2 statements
nbc_pft_afcnorth_240916.jpg
Steelers sit atop AFC North early in season

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Brock Bowers is producing like no other rookie tight end ever through two games

  
Published September 16, 2024 03:05 PM

Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers is off to a start unlike any other rookie tight end in NFL history.

Bowers is the first tight end ever to have at least five catches and at least 50 receiving yards in each of the first two games of his career.

On Sunday, Bowers had nine catches for 98 yards in the Raiders’ win over the Ravens. That follows a debut game in which he had six catches for 58 yards in Week One.

Overall, Bowers has caught 15 of the 17 passes thrown to him, for 156 yards, with eight of his catches going for first downs. He’s the No. 1 tight end in the league in catches, yards and first downs.

The Raiders took Bowers out of Georgia with the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He’s making that look like a very wise pick.