Brock Bowers will return to practice on Wednesday

There’s some positive injury news from the Raiders on one of their key offensive contributors.

Head coach Antonio Pierce told reporters at his press conference that rookie tight end Brock Bowers will practice on Wednesday and is “ready to go.”

Bowers has been dealing with a foot injury. Pierce recently said that he expected Bowers to be alright for Week 1.

Las Vegas selected Bowers with the No. 13 overall pick in the spring. He is expected to be one of the centerpieces of the team’s offense, along with receiver Davante Adams. The Raiders may also use plenty of two tight end sets, as the club has 2023 second-round pick Michael Mayer, too.

Additionally, Pierce noted that linebacker Tommy Eichenberg will be back after being sidelined by a leg injury.

The Raiders will release their first injury report of the season later on Wednesday afternoon.