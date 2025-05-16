Brock Purdy, 49ers agree to five-year contract extension

At long last, 49ers Brock Purdy is going to be paid a market rate for his services.

According to multiple reports, Purdy and San Francisco have agreed to a five-year, $265 million extension, making the final pick of the 2022 draft one of the highest-paid players in league history.

NFL Media reports Purdy will receive $181 million in total guarantees, including $165.05 million in the first three years of a contract that runs through the 2030 season.

Purdy’s average annual value of $53 million puts him just above Justin Herbert’s $52.5 million, ties him with Jared Goff, and is just behind Tua Tagovailoa’s $53.1 million.

From team owner Jed York on down, it was clear that the 49ers intended to give Purdy a lucrative deal this offseason. Purdy had noted that he didn’t want much drama when it came to the contract, and his attendance at the club’s voluntary offseason program underlined that stance.

After emerging as one of the best bargains in the sport by leading the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game as a rookie and the Super Bowl in his second season, he’ll now be paid as a franchise QB going forward.

In his three seasons, Purdy has garnered a 23-13 record in his 36 starts. He’s completed 67.5 percent of his career passes for 9,518 yards with 64 touchdowns and 27 interceptions.

In six postseason games, Purdy has completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 1,343 yards with six TDs and one pick.