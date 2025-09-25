Brock Purdy again limited but “feeling better”

Brock Purdy had another limited practice on Thursday as he works his way back from a toe injury.

He appears to be trending toward playing in Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

“Another day where he was able to get out there, do some stuff,” coach Kyle Shanahan said on KNBR, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I think it’s feeling better each day, and if that continues, he should be good on Sunday. But hopefully, that continues. It’s always delicate here with a toe. I saw him at practice. I haven’t got to talk to him since, but I think I’ll have a better feeling about that tomorrow morning.”

Purdy injured his toe in Week 1 and missed the past two weeks, with Mac Jones starting in his stead.

“It’s been good,” Purdy said of his rehab. “I really like where I’m at with the progress with it healing up, and feeling better, and dropping back, throwing, and I like where I’m at. So, it’s been good.”

However, he is making no guarantees about his status for Sunday, saying he’s taking “day by day still.”

Jones is banged up, too, having aggravated a knee injury he initially sprained in August. He also was limited again Thursday.

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings (ankle/shoulder), wide receiver Jordan Watkins (calf) and defensive tackle C.J. West (thumb) did not practice again. Offensive guard Connor Colby (groin), cornerback Renardo Green (neck) and cornerback Deommondore Lenoir (illness) remained limited.

Defensive tackle Kalia Davis (ankle) returned to full participation and defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee) were limited after missing Wednesday’s work.