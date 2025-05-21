Brock Purdy calls his contract extension “a huge blessing”

Brock Purdy signed his five-year, $256 million extension on Wednesday.

It was a relief to the 49ers quarterback to get the deal done in the offseason.

“I have so much respect for everybody in this organization from the top down,” Purdy said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I think they know who I am and what I’m about. And I don’t know if there was a narrative of Brock’s going to take a pay cut because he’s a nice guy or this or that, but for me, it’s I play in the NFL. There’s 32 starting quarterbacks, and those guys, it’s not the easiest job in the world.

“And for me, with what I’ve done and everything, I could hang my hat on the fact that I’ve had success in this league, and I’m capable of leading an organization all the way to the end—the Super Bowl. I proved that.”

Purdy’s deal has a new-money average of $53 million per year, and the six-year deal, from signing, has an annual value of $45.057 million.

Purdy said in January he wanted a deal completed sooner than later. While it didn’t get done before the start of the offseason program as hoped, it is signed before organized team activities begin.

“Obviously, I was hopeful to get something done early,” Purdy said. “It would have been nice to have it done going into the offseason program as a whole, but obviously, there’s a process to it, and both sides have their views, and that’s the whole point of negotiating. But, at the end of the day, I didn’t want to lose sight of the main goal here, knowing that I’m going to be the quarterback of this team this year.”

The 49ers went 6-11 last season after Purdy was 17-4 as a starter his first two seasons. So, the team and its quarterback are looking for a rebound in 2025.