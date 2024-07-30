Brock Purdy focused on 2024, not his contract after this season

Trevor Lawrence, Jordan Love and Tua Tagovailoa are among the quarterbacks to receive long-term extensions this offseason. Dak Prescott could be next.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is in line for a big pay day after this season.

Predictably, though, Purdy said he isn’t thinking about that, and he certainly isn’t talking about it.

“That’s great. I’m happy for those guys,” Purdy told Omar Ruiz of NFL Media, via 49erswebzone.com. “But for me and this team right now, we’ve got to focus on 2024. This season is so long, and there’s so much stuff that you go through. So to get caught up in what the years can look like down the road or anything like that, to me, that’s pretty nonsense.

“So, focusing one day at a time. I have to get better for this team, and we all do here. So, that’s where my focus is at, and all of our focus is at.”

Purdy has led the 49ers to two NFC Championship Games in his two seasons, and San Francisco reached the Super Bowl last season.

But Purdy said he and his teammates still have “that chip on our shoulder” despite their recent success.

“It’s football,” Purdy told Ruiz. “Every Sunday, you’re going to get everybody’s best shot, and nothing’s ever given to us. It doesn’t matter what you did last year, the years before. Every Sunday we have to go into it like we have to go and take it. And so, for me and myself, I never want to be complacent with we had this kind of season last year, the year before. It’s always a new season, and everybody’s coming back healthier and stronger, and you got to go take it every Sunday.”