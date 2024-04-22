Brock Purdy focused on winning, not on contract “nonsense”

Brock Purdy, as the last pick in the 2022 draft, has made only $1.652 million from the 49ers so far. He will see his money eventually.

49ers CEO Jed York acknowledged last month that the team is ready to write a big check to the quarterback, who becomes eligible for a contract extension after this season. York called it a “good problem” to have.

“The quarterback is the most important position, not just in football, but in all sports, and those guys should be paid a lot,” York said at the owners meetings.

Purdy will become the 49ers’ highest-paid player, and perhaps the highest-paid player in the NFL, whenever he signs his new deal. The 2023 Pro Bowler, though, insists he isn’t thinking about money.

“I’m trying to win this year and do everything I can for this organization this year,” Purdy said Monday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “Everything else happens how it happens. But for me, I need to get better from last year, on the film, and the things that I saw from last year. My rookie year, it’s like I’ve got this thing in me where I want to continue to master my craft, and that’s that.

“It’s a business, obviously, too. But for me, I love this game. I love just competing with these guys in this organization. I love this organization, and I want to continue to represent myself for them, and in the right way. So that’s where I’m at with that. Getting too caught up in all that kind of stuff is, for me, that’s nonsense. So, just taking it one day at a time and getting better.”

Purdy’s annual average of $934,253 makes him the 90th highest-paid quarterback in the league. He trails former 49ers quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo, Sam Bradford and Trey Lance, among others. He will move somewhere near the top sooner than later.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s $55 million yearly average currently tops the position.