Brock Purdy had full participation in practice Friday, listed as questionable

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (concussion) was a full participant in Friday’s practice.

He remains in concussion protocol and still has to gain clearance from an independent neurologist Saturday to be cleared to play Sunday. But coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy “definitely” will start if cleared.

Purdy began experiencing concussion symptoms on the flight home from Minnesota after Monday night’s game. He entered protocol Tuesday and missed Wednesday’s practice.

Purdy returned to practice on a limited basis Thursday.

The 49ers ruled out receiver Deebo Samuel (shoulder), but they hope to get him back in Week 10 after their off week next week.

“He’s doing good,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I mean, it’s a little fracture, hairline fracture in his shoulder, so we’ve got to wait for that to heal. But he’s healthy enough everywhere else, so he’s conditioned and working out, doing well, and hopefully that’ll be good after the bye week.”

Left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) is questionable. He was doubtful last week and did not play.

Williams did some work early in practice, per Shanahan.

"[The decision] was a lot harder [on Monday] because we felt if he did go, there was no chance this week, or we definitely don’t want to hurt him two weeks from now,” Shanahan said. “But he also has two weeks to recover as opposed to five-and-a-half days to recover.”