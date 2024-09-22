 Skip navigation
Brock Purdy hits Jauan Jennings for 13-yard touchdown, 49ers lead 7-0

  
Brock Purdy doesn’t have several of his top offensive weapons, as Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle are all sidelined due to injury.

But that was no problem on San Francisco’s opening drive against the Rams on Sunday afternoon, as Purdy connected with receiver Jauan Jennings for a 13-yard touchdown to give the 49ers an early 7-0 lead.

Purdy was 3-of-4 on the possession for 31 yards. The 49ers converted their one third down — a third-and-3 — with a 7-yard run by Jordan Mason.

Mason, starting in place of McCaffrey, had four carries for 24 yards on the drive, plus a 7-yard catch.

Brandon Aiyuk also had an 11-yard grab.