Brock Purdy: I feel almost back to normal

  
Published August 10, 2023 03:45 PM

Brock Purdy has been recovering from offseason elbow surgery, but by all accounts, he appears to be on track to begin the season as the 49ers’ starting quarterback.

Purdy was on the field participating in San Francisco’s first joint practice with Las Vegas on Thursday. He told reporters after the session that his right arm is doing well.

“Yeah, my arm feels great,” Purdy said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “Just still building back-to-back days and trying to gain all the strength that I can back from, obviously, just the rehab process of things. And I feel really confident.”

Purdy noted he’s still working his way up to full velocity and volume when it comes to his practice throws. But at this point, his routine is about what it was before plus a few rehab exercises for his elbow.

“My routine really hasn’t changed,” Purdy said. “I feel like I’m back to a normal routine with my arm and stuff. Obviously, taking care of it as much as I can on an off day and whatnot, but I feel almost back to normal.”