Brock Purdy is expected to start on Sunday

The 49ers are set to have quarterback Brock Purdy back in the lineup this weekend.

Purdy missed last Sunday’s loss to the Packers with a right shoulder injury, but he was a full participant in practice on Friday. While the 49ers listed Purdy as questionable on their final injury report, head coach Kyle Shanahan said that the team expects him to start against the Bills.

The quarterback won’t have left tackle Trent Williams or left guard Aaron Banks blocking for him, however. Williams has been ruled out for the second straight game with an ankle injury while Banks is in the concussion protocol.

Defensive end Nick Bosa (hip, oblique) is also out for the second week in a row. Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (knee), and defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (concussion) have also been ruled out for the Niners.