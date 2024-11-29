 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are
nbc_pftpm_bradyonjonesv2_241129.jpg
Analyzing Brady’s criticism of former NYG QB Jones

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are
nbc_pftpm_bradyonjonesv2_241129.jpg
Analyzing Brady’s criticism of former NYG QB Jones

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brock Purdy is expected to start on Sunday

  
Published November 29, 2024 05:18 PM

The 49ers are set to have quarterback Brock Purdy back in the lineup this weekend.

Purdy missed last Sunday’s loss to the Packers with a right shoulder injury, but he was a full participant in practice on Friday. While the 49ers listed Purdy as questionable on their final injury report, head coach Kyle Shanahan said that the team expects him to start against the Bills.

The quarterback won’t have left tackle Trent Williams or left guard Aaron Banks blocking for him, however. Williams has been ruled out for the second straight game with an ankle injury while Banks is in the concussion protocol.

Defensive end Nick Bosa (hip, oblique) is also out for the second week in a row. Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (knee), and defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (concussion) have also been ruled out for the Niners.