Brock Purdy, Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall all ruled out for 49ers-Rams

The 49ers will be shorthanded against the Rams on Thursday night, particularly on offense.

Quarterback Brock Purdy, receiver Jauan Jennings, and receiver Rickey Pearsall will not play in Week 5, as they’re among the several players San Francisco ruled out for the contest.

Purdy’s toe injury, which had previously sidelined him for two games, flared up after Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars.

Mac Jones is now in line to start Thursday’s game. It will be his third start of the 2025 season. So far, Jones has completed 66 percent of his passes for 563 yards with four touchdowns and an interception this year, with San Francisco winning both games.

While Jones has been dealing with a knee injury, he was listed as a full participant for all three injury reports this week and has no game status.

Jennings is dealing with ankle and rib issues, while Pearsall has a knee injury.

While the team’s injury reports were estimates this week, neither player would have been able to participate for all three days.

Receiver Jordan Watkins (calf) and defensive end Robert Beal (ankle) have also been ruled out.

Defensive tackle C.J. West (thumb) is questionable.

Cornerback Renardo Green (neck), defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee), offensive tackle Colton McKivitz (calf), defensive end Mykel Williams (wrist, oblique), and linebacker Dee Winters (knee) are all off the report and are set to play.