Brock Purdy makes case for Christian McCaffrey as MVP

For the teams that have multiple viable MVP candidates, 2023 has become the season of talking up teammates.

Earlier this week, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey made the case for quarterback Brock Purdy as MVP. On Friday, Purdy stumped for McCaffrey.

“He does it all,” Purdy told reporters. “I think he’s the reason why our pass game and our play-action pass and all that kind of stuff opened up because he sort of sets the standard with the run game and then when we do pass the ball, he’s there in our play. He catches the ball, he makes guys miss, he can go up against safeties and linebackers and make them miss and stuff in the pass game. And then he scores touchdowns. His stats are crazy. So, he’s definitely a valued player and I think the most valued player.”

Beyond McCaffrey and Purdy, other 49ers worth mentioning are receiver Deebo Samuel and even tackle Trent Williams.

Of course, the entire discussion regarding which 49ers player deserves to be the MVP can become moot on Monday night. If the Ravens upend the 49ers in their own building, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson likely will become the new favorite for MVP. With only two weeks left in the regular season after the game, Lamar might be able to hold off the 49ers’ candidates, along with everybody else.