Brock Purdy over the arm fatigue he experienced last season after surgery

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy underwent surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow during the 2023 offseason. It took him six months to work his way back, and thus, he didn’t have his normal offseason and preseason preparation he usually does.

Purdy admitted arm fatigue was a concern last season, though he still threw for a single-season franchise record of 4,280 passing yards.

Purdy feels better now than he did this time a year ago.

“I feel pretty good,” Purdy told KNBR on Tuesday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “You know, getting through a whole year of throwing and then an actual offseason to work on my arm and everything, it feels really good. It feels strong. It feels back to normal, everything just like how I felt before surgery. And so I feel really good with it.

“Always working on little things with arm strength and arm maintenance and all that kind of stuff, especially for the amount of throwing that we do as NFL quarterbacks. And so that’s always going to be an emphasis for me and my career, but it feels 100 percent healthy.”

Purdy noted his arm strength feels “healthy in general,” and he doesn’t require the extra treatment and rest he did last season.

“But now, the recovery process of it—like after I throw during a week—it feels really good, like we’re coming off a rest day,” Purdy said. “So, yeah, feels 100 percent.”

Purdy has thrown for 2,454 yards with 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine games this season.