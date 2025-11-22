 Skip navigation
Brock Purdy remains full participant Thursday

  
Published November 21, 2025 07:01 PM

The 49ers’ practice report had only two changes from Thursday: Running back Christian McCaffrey and left tackle Trent Williams, who had a load management day on Wednesday, were full participants.

Otherwise, it was status quo.

Quarterback Brock Purdy had another full practice, the fourth consecutive full practice for Purdy.

He returned from a toe injury Sunday after a six-game absence to throw for 200 yards and three touchdowns in the win over the Cardinals.

The 49ers practiced without defensive end Robert Beal (concussion), linebacker Tatum Bethune (ankle) and kicker Eddy Pineiro (right hamstring).

Linebacker Luke Gifford (hip/neck) was limited.

Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee) and linebacker Dee Winters (knee/knee) were full participants.