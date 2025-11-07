Brock Purdy remains limited but “definitely getting closer”

Brock Purdy remained limited in Thursday’s practice, and his Week 10 status remains uncertain.

The 49ers quarterback, though, is doing more and getting closer.

“I think we’re definitely being more aggressive with him as we go this week, more aggressive than last week,” coach Kyle Shanahan said on KNBR, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “He’s definitely getting better each week, heading in the right direction. Still haven’t decided this week whether we’d rule him out or not. We’ll probably do that tomorrow after practice, but Brock’s definitely getting closer.”

Prudy has not played since Week 4 when he aggravated his toe injury, which he originally hurt in Week 1. Whether it’s this week or some other week, Shanahan expressed confidence that Purdy will return this season.

“I’m pretty confident you’ll see him this year,” Shanahan said.

Mac Jones will continue to start until Purdy is healthy enough to return.

The 49ers added three players to their practice report on Thursday, with defensive tackle Alfred Collins (hip) a non-participant and defensive tackle Kalia Davis (ankle) and defensive end Keion White (groin) limited.

Linebacker Dee Winters (knee/knee) was downgraded to a non-participant after being limited on Wednesday.

The rest of the report remained the same, with wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee) still out and defensive end Bryce Huff (hamstring), linebacker Tatum Bethune (thigh) and center Jake Brendel (hamstring) limited again.