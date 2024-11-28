 Skip navigation
Brock Purdy remains limited in Thursday’s practice

  
Published November 28, 2024 05:25 PM

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (shoulder) remained limited in practice a second consecutive day.

It is unknown how much throwing Purdy actually has done in two days of practice.

The 49ers listed Purdy as limited Wednesday and Thursday last week, but he did not throw. He did not practice Friday when the 49ers ruled him out for the game against the Packers.

Purdy did light throwing Monday without issue, according to coach Kyle Shanahan.

Left tackle Trent Williams (ankle), defensive end Nick Bosa (hip/oblique), offensive guard Aaron Banks (concussion), defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (concussion), linebacker Demetrius Flanningan-Fowles (knee) and cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (knee) remained out of practice.

Defensive tackle Kevin Givens (groin), cornerback Renardo Green (neck), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (Achilles), offensive guard Dominick Puni (shoulder) again were limited.

The only changes to the practice report from Wednesday were running back Christian McCaffrey’s return to full participation after a rest day and the addition of wide receiver Chris Conley (knee) with limited work.