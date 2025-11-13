Brock Purdy remains limited in Wednesday’s practice

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy remained limited in Wednesday’s practice.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said before the session that Purdy would have an “aggressive practice,” even if it was limited. Shanahan previously said he wants Purdy to have three aggressive practices before returning to game action.

Purdy has not played since Week 4, when he aggravated the toe injury he originally hurt in Week 1. He has not had a full practice since Sept. 26, with 13 consecutive limited practices since returning to practice.

“I think each week, it’s gone better, with last week being the best,” Shanahan said of Purdy’s practices, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “Each week has been different. So, if he takes a big step forward this week, like he did last week, he should have a good chance to play.”

Mac Jones, whose knee injuries kept him on the practice report as a full participant, has made eight starts in place of Purdy this season.

Shanahan said Purdy will not return until he is fully healthy.

The 49ers practiced without left tackle Trent Williams and running back Christian McCaffrey, who took a day off for load management.

Defensive tackle Alfred Collins (hip), wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee) and linebacker Dee Winters (knee/knee) were limited participants.