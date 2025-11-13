 Skip navigation
Other PFT Content
Smith: Colts’ ‘lack of ego’ has bred success
nbc_pft_antoniobrown_251112.jpg
Brown pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge
nbc_pft_giantswishlist_251112.jpg
Simms discusses wish list for Giants head coach

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Brock Purdy remains limited in Wednesday’s practice

  
Published November 12, 2025 07:08 PM

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy remained limited in Wednesday’s practice.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said before the session that Purdy would have an “aggressive practice,” even if it was limited. Shanahan previously said he wants Purdy to have three aggressive practices before returning to game action.

Purdy has not played since Week 4, when he aggravated the toe injury he originally hurt in Week 1. He has not had a full practice since Sept. 26, with 13 consecutive limited practices since returning to practice.

“I think each week, it’s gone better, with last week being the best,” Shanahan said of Purdy’s practices, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “Each week has been different. So, if he takes a big step forward this week, like he did last week, he should have a good chance to play.”

Mac Jones, whose knee injuries kept him on the practice report as a full participant, has made eight starts in place of Purdy this season.

Shanahan said Purdy will not return until he is fully healthy.

The 49ers practiced without left tackle Trent Williams and running back Christian McCaffrey, who took a day off for load management.

Defensive tackle Alfred Collins (hip), wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee) and linebacker Dee Winters (knee/knee) were limited participants.