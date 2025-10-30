 Skip navigation
Brock Purdy remains limited Thursday

  
Published October 30, 2025 07:19 PM

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy remained limited on Thursday as he continues to work his way back from turf toe.

Purdy initially injured his toe in the season opener. He sat out two games before returning in Week 4 and aggravating the injury. He has not played since.

Mac Jones has started six games in Prudy’s stead.

“Mac’s done such a great job and continues to do so,” General Manager John Lynch said on KNBR, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “Brock . . . continues to progress. Kyle [Shanahan] spoke of it yesterday. A lot of this, at this point, is going to be on trusting Brock and where he’s at. He continues to feel better. He continues to ramp up what he’s doing out on the field, and that was the case yesterday, and we’ll see by the end of this week. We’ll all make a good decision on who that guy’s going to be.”

The 49ers practiced without center Jake Brendel (hamstring), defensive end Bryce Huff (hamstring) and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee). Defensive tackle Alfred Collins (shoulder), defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee/hamstring), linebacker Dee Winters (knee) and defensive end Sam Okuayinonu (ankle) returned to practice on a limited basis after missing Wednesday’s session.

Offensive guard Ben Bartch (ankle), defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (ankle) and cornerback Upton Stout (shoulder) were limited for a second consecutive day.